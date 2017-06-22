Guess Who’s Getting Blamed For Ossoff’s Loss? Yep, Russia Again (VIDEO)

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy blamed those very distracting Russians for Jon Ossoff’s loss Tuesday in the Georgia special election.

Murphy said during a Wednesday appearance on “Morning Joe” that he thinks there are more important issues to be campaigning on then just Russian interference, saying Democrats should lean their focus towards economics.

“The fact that we have spent so much time talking about Russia, you know, has been a distraction from what should be the clear contrast between Democrats and the Trump agenda, which is on economics,” Murphy said.

He also implied that Ossoff should have made President Donald Trump the center focus of the race.

“Weather it what was the right decision or the wrong decision, Ossoff decided to not make Trump the center focus of that race,” Murphy said.

Murphy has really made a name for himself in the last few days saying Tuesday, Republicans are using the congressional baseball shooting as “cover” to try to push their healthcare bill, on CNN’s New Day.

