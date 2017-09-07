True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Guess Who Didn’t Make It Onto Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Vanity Fair’s 2017 International Best-Dressed List honors celebrities and politicians who stand out as fashion icons of the year, but one usually well-dressed figure is notably absent.

Melania Trump, a former model and current first lady of the U.S., did not make the cut, but former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama made the list for the third time.

“Heads of state are particularly well represented this year,” a press release for the list said, “with former president and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama (Couples) honored for the third time.”

Other political leaders include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was honored for the second consecutive year, and French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

Vanity Fair Magazine has criticized Melania Trump this summer as the first lady has stepped into a more public role at the White House. The magazine dingedthe first lady for wearing high heels on the plane to visit Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey August 29.

Her aviator sunglasses and army green jacket say, “Business,” and, “Let’s get down to business,” and, “Hello, my name is Tom Cruise and I’m here to give you the business.” The heels scream, “Who’s in for brunch?”

The same day, another piece in the magazine suggested that  Melania Trump “appears to be taking a page out of the Michelle Obama book of fashion” by wearing J. Crew instead of designer brands.

Vanity Fair did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Guess Who Didn’t Make It Onto Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List
Guess Who Didn’t Make It Onto Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List

Vanity Fair's 2017 International Best-Dressed List honors celebrities and politicians who stand out as fashion icons of the year, but one usually well-dressed figure is notably absent. Melania Trum
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • HopalongCassidy

    Mooch made it for “best dressed tranny” I bet.

  • GlennaMDelp

    just before I saw the draft four $8692 , I accept that my best friend was like actualy receiving money part time on their apple labtop. . there best friend has done this for under twenty two months and resently repaid the depts on there condo and got themselves a Mazda MX-5 . pop over to this site
    http://www.GoogleFinancial521CashJobsOfficeLoad/Home/Wage….….

  • GloriaCNichols

    Google is paying 97$ per hour! work for few hours and have longer with friends & family!
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !sr54d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash444MarketHealth/GetPay$97/Hour ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!sr154l..,.