Guess Who Didn’t Make It Onto Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List

Vanity Fair’s 2017 International Best-Dressed List honors celebrities and politicians who stand out as fashion icons of the year, but one usually well-dressed figure is notably absent.

Melania Trump, a former model and current first lady of the U.S., did not make the cut, but former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama made the list for the third time.

“Heads of state are particularly well represented this year,” a press release for the list said, “with former president and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama (Couples) honored for the third time.”

Other political leaders include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was honored for the second consecutive year, and French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

Vanity Fair Magazine has criticized Melania Trump this summer as the first lady has stepped into a more public role at the White House. The magazine dingedthe first lady for wearing high heels on the plane to visit Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey August 29.

Her aviator sunglasses and army green jacket say, “Business,” and, “Let’s get down to business,” and, “Hello, my name is Tom Cruise and I’m here to give you the business.” The heels scream, “Who’s in for brunch?”

The same day, another piece in the magazine suggested that Melania Trump “appears to be taking a page out of the Michelle Obama book of fashion” by wearing J. Crew instead of designer brands.

Vanity Fair did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

