Guess Who Also Ordered Investigation of Voter Problems? President Obama

President Donald Trump has come under significant fire for asking for a “major investigation” into voter fraud. In a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday morning, Trump said he wanted to look at voter problems “including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal, and even those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures.”

As a legal website, we wanted to know, can Trump just order this type of investigation? Does he even have this kind of power? We checked in with election law expert Rick Hasen who pointed out that, yes, this is legally allowed. In fact, President Barack Obama did something quite similar after the 2012 election, when he set up a commission to look into voter problems including long lines and also to increase voter participation. – READ MORE