Guess How Much Bernie Sanders’ Campaign Is In Debt

Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign currently owes a disputed $450,000 to the various municipalities the Vermont lawmaker visited throughout the race.

Sanders’ campaign has reportedly failed to make good on hundreds of thousands of dollars in event security costs owed to dozens of cities and their police departments.

Sanders has failed to pay the multiple outstanding security bills despite retaining roughly $5 million in leftover cash from the campaign. – READ MORE