GUARDS TAKEN HOSTAGE BY INMATES AT DELAWARE PRISON

Guards were taken hostage by inmates Wednesday inside a Delaware prison, putting all the state’s prisons on lockdown as police swarmed the facility. It was not immediately clear how many guards had been taken hostage.

Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said the Department of Correction commissioner told him that prison guards had been taken hostage at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. In a brief statement, the department said that DOC Response Teams and Delaware State Police were on the scene responding to a hostage situation. – READ MORE