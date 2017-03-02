GREAT AGAIN: The S&P 500 Sets All-Time Record

The S&P 500 index set an all-time intraday trading record Wednesday afternoon, ticking above 2,400 for the first time.

The index dropped just under 2,400 after breaching the milestone for the first time Wednesday. It currently sits at 2,399.04 as of 2:47 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Following Election Day, the S&P 500 had the biggest one-month rally in the its 93 years of existence. The index rose nearly 5 percent from Nov. 9 to Friday, Dec. 9. It broke the previous 30-day record set after former President Richard Nixon’s election.

The S&P was not the only index to set records Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial average breached 21,000 for the first time in its history Wednesday morning, coming off the heels of President Donald Trump’s first address to Congress Tuesday. The benchmark index rally was led by surging prices of bank, credit, and pharmaceutical stocks.

