GREAT AGAIN: Foxconn Is Having Ongoing Talks With Pennsylvania About A New Factory

As it gears up for a possible U.S. expansion, Apple’s go-to manufacturer is kicking the tires in one of the crown jewels of Donald Trump’s surprise electoral victory—Pennsylvania.

In December, representatives for Foxconn contacted a Taiwan-based trade representative for Pennsylvania to discuss a potential factory in the state, Fast Company has learned. Specifically, the Foxconn people wanted to know about state programs available to large companies considering building factories, and presumably creating jobs, in Pennsylvania. – READ MORE