GREAT AGAIN: FOXCONN investment for USA plant would exceed $7 billion

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, is considering setting up a display-making plant in the United States in an investment that would exceed $7 billion, company chairman and chief executive Terry Gou said on Sunday.

The plans come after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to put “America First” in his inauguration speech on Friday, prompting Gou to warn about the rise of protectionism and a trend for politics to underpin economic development. – READ MORE

  • Jad Terrebonne

    America leads the world in technology and innovation. Time to bring it home where it belongs.

