Gowdy: ‘I’ve Seen With My Own Eyes’ Comey Decided On Clinton Exoneration Before Interviewing Her (VIDEO)

Posted on
Rep. Trey Gowdy (R., S.C.) slammed former FBI director James Comey on Thursday for “making up his mind” not to charge Hillary Clinton before the investigation into her handling of classified information was complete.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) and Judiciary subcommittee chairman Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) sent a letter to current FBI director Chris Wray in late August in order to address Comey’s actions and collect additional information. The Senate Judiciary Committee had learned, through transcripts of interviews with top Comey aides, that the FBI director drafted a memo exonerating the former secretary of state before the FBI interviewed Clinton and other key witnesses as part of the investigation.  The senators called Comey’s actions “no way to run an investigation.”

Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked Gowdy Thursday whether he agreed with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Tuesday comments, where she said Comey’s actions “were improper and likely could have been illegal.” – READ MORE

"I've seen with my own eyes he made up his mind before he interviewed her..."
  • yurlittledog2

    Then File Charges and send U.S. Marshals to Arrest him,let him get an Attorney and charge him Sedition,Treason,Leaking Classified Info along with lots of other Charges as Well..

  • katie

    Enough of these Senate hearings for SHOW…like yurlittedog2 said…send the U.S.Marshalls to arrest them. Sure there is enough evidence against many now without requiring a Senate hearing…#FusionGPS #AwanBrothers #ElectionFraud/VoterFraud #Fast&Furious #DNCFraudLawsuit #ClintonFoundation #Benghazi #Hillary’sEmails take your pick. No more showboating!

