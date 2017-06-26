Government Seeks To Deport Illegal Immigrant For Seventh Time

A Mexican national is being deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for the seventh time.

ICE officers apprehended 29-year-old Agustin Jorge Figueroa Garcia on Wednesday and took him into custody at Pharr city jail, News 4 reports.

In the middle of deportation efforts, federal agents have formally charged Garcia with illegal re-entry into the U.S.

ICE deportation protocol has evolved under the Trump administration, giving agents more liberty to follow the law. Trump’s “Enhancing Public Safety In The Interior” executive order allowed officers to make collateral arrests, which occur when ICE conducts a raid and arrests are made of illegal aliens who were not targeted ahead of the operation.

ICE reports that it is usual for officers to come across additional suspects violating federal immigration laws during targeted raids. Under the Obama administration, ICE did not detain suspects who were not identified prior to the raid.

Under the Obama administration, the “Secure Communities” program curtailed efforts to empower police officers to enforce immigration laws locally.

