Government Officials Told to Ditch Gendered Pronouns ‘He’ and ‘She’

Civil servants have been told not to use gendered pronouns like “he” and “she” in the latest government directives, so as to avoid causing offence to people who identify as transgender, it has been revealed.

The rules were published as part of a guide by the Cabinet Office-produced Service Manual, which instructs government departments on website design, on “how to ask users about gender or sex”.

Civil servants should only ask about sex and gender if absolutely necessary, and the term ‘sex’ should be reserved for services that require “biological data”, according to the document.

In all other situations the term ‘gender’ should be used, the page states, and instructs website designers to give users the option to select their gender from a list of “male”, “female”, and “unspecified”. – READ MORE