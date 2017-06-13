Business Politics
Government Collects $2.17 Trillion In First 8 Months of Fiscal 2017
The federal government collected approximately $2.17 trillion in taxes in the first eight months of fiscal year 2017, but it still ran a $432 billion deficit during that time, according to the latest monthly Treasury Department statement.
Treasury receipts include tax revenue from individual income taxes, corporate income taxes, social insurance and retirement taxes, unemployment insurance taxes, excise taxes, estate and gift taxes, customs duties, and other miscellaneous items.