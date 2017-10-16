Government attorneys ask judge to reject request to make Comey memos public

Government lawyers have asked a federal judge to deny requests from various media outlets and government watchdog groups to make public memos by ousted FBI Director James Comey, which detail his meetings with President Trump.

According to a report by CNN, lawyers asked the judge for permission to argue against the disclosure of the memos behind closed doors, saying the disclosure of the memos could compromise ongoing investigations into Russian election-meddling.

The lawyers said an unidentified “FBI employee” would only testify behind closed doors as to why the Comey memos could not be released to the public.

“Publicly explaining in any greater detail why the release of the Comey Memos would be detrimental to the pending investigation would itself disclose law enforcement sensitive information that could interfere with the pending investigation,” the government said in a filing obtained by CNN on Friday. – READ MORE