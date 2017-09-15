True Pundit

Gov. Sarah Palin Traveling to Alabama to Campaign for Judge Roy Moore

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is headed down south to Alabama next week to help seal the deal and campaign for Judge Roy Moore in the final days of his insurgent bid for the U.S. Senate.

The event with Palin will be part of a bus tour put on by the Great America Alliance, an organization of grassroots activists solidly in support of the agenda President Trump campaigned on last year.

Now former Trump White House aide Andy Surabian, until a couple weeks ago a top hand to now former White House chief strategist and once-again Breitbart News executive chairman Stephen K. Bannon, is a senior adviser to the Great America Alliance. The group is also led by Eric Beach, a top consultant who raised tens of millions of dollars and held dozens of events in battleground states supporting President Trump's successful White House bid against Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton.