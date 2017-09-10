True Pundit

Gov. Rick Scott: Florida ‘has never seen anything like’ Irma

Posted on by
Florida has never seen anything like Hurricane Irma, Gov. Rick Scott warned early Saturday afternoon as the state prepared for the storm to strike.

“This is a deadly major storm, and our state has never seen anything like it,” Scott said in a press conference in Orange County, one of several he gave to prepare residents for the oncoming damage.

“Millions of Floridians will see major hurricane impacts with deadly, deadly, deadly storm surges and life-threatening winds,” he added.

He said that thousands of people had already lost power in South Florida due to the outer bands of Irma, which has sustained maximum winds of 125 miles an hour. As of Saturday afternoon, Irma was a Category 3 storm, but was expected to regain strength as it reached Florida.

  • blackfeather

    where was scott in the fifties?? I’m from Fla and been through all of ’em….irma is huge but others have come and gone before her.