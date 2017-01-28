Politics
Gov. LePage Proposes Maine Government Ban Convicted Drug Felons from Welfare
Maine governor Paul LePage is continuing his crusade against drug crime by suggesting that convicted felons will be banned from receiving welfare benefits.
The Republican governor is known for his hardline, controversial rhetoric when it comes to drug-dealing minorities. LePage has recently proposed that the state legislature cut funding for its General Assistance program, which helps illegal immigrants and other poor Mainers in getting the basic life necessities.