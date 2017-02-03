Politics Security
Gov. Greg Abbott cuts funding to Texas county over ‘sanctuary city’ policy
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott cut more than a million dollars in law enforcement grants to one county after its sheriff refused to hold illegal immigrants until federal immigration officers can deport them.
Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez released a video Friday, which details how the new policy works. It took effect Wednesday, KVUE-TV reported. The policy was first announced January 23, the Houston Chronicle reported. – READ MORE