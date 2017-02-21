Politics TV
Gov. Cuomo: ‘I’m A Muslim’ (VIDEO)
Andrew Cuomo gave a fiery speech at a rally in Times Square Sunday morning.
The New York governor whipped the crowd of over 1,000 protesters into a frenzy by claiming that “as a New Yorker,” he’s every minority group under the sun.
WATCH:
As a New Yorker, I’m a Muslim.
I’m Jewish.
I’m a refugee.
I’m black.
I’m gay.
I’m poor.
I’m homeless. #IAmAMuslimToo pic.twitter.com/SFiDLJn7qK
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 19, 2017
