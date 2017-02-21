True Pundit

Gov. Cuomo: ‘I’m A Muslim’ (VIDEO)

Andrew Cuomo gave a fiery speech at a rally in Times Square Sunday morning.

The New York governor whipped the crowd of over 1,000 protesters into a frenzy by claiming that “as a New Yorker,” he’s every minority group under the sun.

WATCH:

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

  • Patriot76

    Don’t deport him, commit him.

  • Angie Crowell

    IMPEACH!

  • Denise S

    He seems to have forgotten White and Christian. Oops, forgot,,, that was his whole point.