Gov. Cuomo: ‘I’m A Muslim’ (VIDEO)

Andrew Cuomo gave a fiery speech at a rally in Times Square Sunday morning.

The New York governor whipped the crowd of over 1,000 protesters into a frenzy by claiming that “as a New Yorker,” he’s every minority group under the sun.

WATCH:

(DAILY CALLER)

