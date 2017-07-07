True Pundit

Gov. Brown Announces Global Climate Summit To Beat Back ‘Existential Threat Of Climate Change’

FOLLOW US!



Democratic California Gov. Jerry Brown is expected to rally singers, celebrities and academics worried about global warming Thursday night ahead of President Donald Trump’s first major meeting with world leaders in Germany.

Brown will invite an audience in Germany via teleconference to a global summit in California later this year. He has spent the early part of the Trump-era striking hyper-belligerent tones about the environment – Brown’s address is expected to be a type of kumbaya moment for the world.

“Look, it’s up to you and it’s up to me and tens of millions of other people to get it together to roll back the forces of carbonization and join together to combat the existential threat of climate change,” Brown, who has cast himself as the leader of the anti-Trump movement, will tell those in the audience.

Academics, celebrities, and entrepreneurs are expected to be a prominent fixture at the San Francisco summit, a meeting that Brown says will focus more on educating the public about climate change and less on slamming the president.

“Yes, I now President Trump is trying to get out of the Paris agreement, but he doesn’t speak for the rest of America,” the governor is expected to say Thursday. “We in California and in states all across America believe it’s time to act.”

The summit is intended to lend support to the non-binding Paris climate accord, an international agreement former President Barack Obama forged with a coalition of nearly 200 countries. The Obama administration pledged to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions nearly 30 percent by 2025.

Obama’s well-laid plans were dashed in June when Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal, essentially undoing his predecessor’s crowning achievement. The president claimed Obama did not do a good job negotiating the terms of the accord.

Trump promised to “cancel” the Paris Agreement on the campaign trail, but his own White House was split on the issue. The president already issued executive orders to roll back Obama-era global warming regulations.

Brown, for his part, has made a series of decisions recently signaling his intent on becoming the West Coast purveyor of climate alarmism. He moved earlier this year to shoehorn a cap and trade program in California requiring companies to purchase permits before releasing greenhouse gasses. It was part of Brown’s goal of moving the state away from fossil fuels.

He also signed the Road Repair and Accountability Act, an unpopular law that imposes a 12 cent per gallon increase on Californians, and raises the tax on diesel fuel by 20 cents per gallon. Republicans signed signatures for a recall effort against one of the Democrats who supported the bedraggled law.

If Brown hopes to replace aspects of the Paris deal in time to dramatically reduce Earth’s core temperature, then he must move quickly, because the Democrat has less than two years left before he gets termed out of office.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].