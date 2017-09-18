True Pundit

Politics

Gorka: Trump Will Be ‘Getting Rid of People Soon’ Because He Is ‘Not Well-Served’ by His Advisers

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Trump and Breitbart News National Security editor, appeared onBreitbart News Saturday to discuss the state of immigration reform and offer a bold prediction that President Trump will soon fire a number of top advisers who have not served him well on national security issues.

“Look, Matt, you know better than anyone that the President of the United States founded his presidential campaign on the question of illegal migration and the wall,” Dr. Gorka told SiriusXM host Matt Boyle. “It’s not an accident that Sen. Sessions was the first politician to endorse him, as Sen. Sessions was The Man when it came to stopping illegal migration.”

“The idea that suddenly that he’s now president he’s going to undermine the platform – the key platform, upon which his whole campaign was built and which propelled him into the White House – is, of course, bogus,” Gorka said confidently. – READ MORE

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Pitthead

    Okay Dr. Gorka. I will believe you for now I guess. Nevertheless, it seems that the President is more isolated than ever. So I guess the question remains. Why did the President appoint these Swamp people in the first place? Second question: Why can’t he just fire the lot and surround himself with people who share his vision? I know I sound like a complete backwoods ignoramus with these questions but still…Why is the President so powerless that he can’t even surround himself with people he trusts and with people that are willing to implement his vision? I just don’t get it. Isn’t he the King of the “You’re Fired” line?

    What is stopping him from using that line and fulfilling his promise to surround himself with only the best people possible? That’s what he said he was going to do.But instead he banishes his allies and invites the Swamp into his Presidency? What gives? These are the questions that many of his supporters are asking. Thank you for your time. Oh and btw, I’m not even American and I don’t even qualify as a Trump supporter because seeing as I can’t vote in the American electoral process, whatever I say is moot. I’m just a curious observer with a couple of questions because as we all know…”What happens in the USA does not stay in the USA”… if you catch my drift.Cheers