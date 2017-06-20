True Pundit

GOP Rep. Warns The ‘Militant Left Is Out Of Control’ After Name Found On Shooter’s List

FOLLOW US!



Last week’s attempted mass assassination of Republican lawmakers by an enraged left-winger is just the latest evidence of an increasingly violent, “militant left”, Arizona Rep. Trent Franks argued in a radio interview on Sunday.

Franks was among six Republicans whose names were found on a list in James T. Hodgkinson’s possession when he opened fire on a GOP baseball practice last Wednesday, injuring four people including Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise. The list’s existence was first reported by The Daily Caller and has since been confirmed by federal officials and lawmakers, including Franks, who said Sunday that the list “has been fairly accurately characterized” in the media.

Hodgkinson’s attack appears to be “premeditated,” indicating that “we have devolved to a great point in our society now. To the point where the militant left is out there to the extent that they are willing to shoot people,” Franks said. He returned to the subject of the militant left later in the interview.

“The militant left here has been outrageous. It’s not conservatives that are going out there burning cars and turning them upside down in universities just because someone is speaking. It’s not the conservatives that are saying ‘pigs in a blanket’ and advocating for the killing of police officers,” he said. “It’s not the conservatives that are shooting people in the baseball field. This militant left is out of control and I think that the so-called moderates should stand up and eschew this and really call them out in a flagrant way.”

As previously noted by TheDC, last week’s shooting was just the latest incident in a rising pattern of violence against Republicans and Trump supporters.

Many in the media and on the left, however, have pointed the finger at Republicans for leftist violence against them.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi claimed that Republican attacks on Hillary and Bill Clinton are in part to blame for the political climate that she says led Hodgkinson to open fire on Republican lawmakers. “It didn’t used to be this way. Somewhere in the 1990s Republicans decided on the politics of personal destruction as they went after the Clintons and that is what started and it has continued,” Pelosi claimed, declining to blame the left for leftist violence.

Liberal MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid, meanwhile, attacked Scalise while he lay in critical condition in a hospital bed, unable to defend himself. Reid attacked Scalise and portrayed him as an extremist for holding standard Republican positions.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].