Republican Rep. Mo Brooks used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding of a House staffer shot early Wednesday morning during a practice in Alexandria, Va., for the annual congressional baseball game.

“I took off my belt and myself and the other congressman, I don’t remember who, applied a tourniquet to try to slow down the bleeding,” Brooks told CNN. “Eventually, the shooter started circling around third base, this is my understanding. Of course, I’m down on the ground and helping the guy who has got a bullet hole in his leg.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

“We started giving him some liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip and Brad Wenstrup, a congressman from Ohio, Cincinnati, fortunately is a physician. He started doing what you need to do to try to minimize blood loss,” Brooks said.

The shooter was shot at the scene by Capitol Police and is in custody. The Alexandria police department has not yet released the shooter’s identity.

