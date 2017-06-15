GOP Rep Says Members Should Cut Down On Town Halls In Wake Of Shooting

GOP Rep. Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania suggested that lawmakers cut back on town hall meetings in the wake of the shooting in Alexandria, Va., at the Republican congressional baseball team’s practice Wednesday.

Barletta said that he’s concerned about the rhetoric he’s heard around the country, adding that he’s discouraged by Hollywood personalities taking aim at President Donald Trump and Broadway plays depicting the president being stabbed. He noted that rank-and-file members don’t have security details, making lawmakers easy targets.

“I think absolutely [they should cut down on town halls]. There’s no question,” the Pennsylvania Republican told WILK 103.1, The Hill reported. “I’ve been at the end of some of those town halls where the police had to carry people out and I get concerned not only for your own safety, but for the safety of the people who are there, who actually come to be heard and even if you have an opposing opinion, that’s great.

Barletta said that town halls are meant to be beneficial for both members and constituents, but the recent displays of hostility are cause for concern.

“These town halls I believe have just become targets for people to incite other people, and it’s not good,” Barletta said. “You know we’re seeing the violence that’s going on around the country and again these are men and women that are trying to serve, and you’re not going to get people that want to serve if they feel they can’t do so without the risk of being shot at or having someone else hurt because of an event they had.”

Barletta isn’t the only member to raise town hall security concerns, as Virginia Rep. Dave Brat also said that he thinks security should be heightened at the events.

“You’ve got 1,000 folks, people that want to give you their views as constituents, etc., but the security thing now is going to be ramped up to a new level,” Brat told CNN. “If it takes just one person that’s just off the rails on a certain day, it’s just not good.”

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was one of the five people wounded during Wednesday’s shooting, and remains in critical condition.

