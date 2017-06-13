Republican Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers called out the media for “brainwashing” the American people on MSNBC Monday

“Should the president come in front of Congress and testify under oath as he said he would do?” host Hallie Jackson asked McMorris Rodgers.

“If the president is willing to do that, that’s great,” the congresswoman responded. “It means he has nothing to hide…he wants to come and set the record straight.”

McMorris Rodgers then slammed the media for focusing so much on alleged Russian collusion, accusing them of trying to brainwash the American people.

“Perhaps the media would get off it” if Trump testified, she said. “You know, I think the media just continues their drum beat and really trying to brainwash America against some really good people rather than focusing on the job we’re doing to really meet the needs of the American people.”

Jackson was clearly taken aback by the remark, and ended the interview with, “I respectfully disagree with you on that point congresswoman.”

WATCH:



