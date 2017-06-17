GOP Rep Introduces Bill To Make Concealed Carry Easier In DC

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced a bill Thursday that would allow individuals who have concealed carry permits in their home state to carry in Washington, D.C.

The measure was introduced one day after four people were shot at a practice for the annual charity congressional baseball game. Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the wounded, he remains in critical condition after undergoing surgery Wednesday.

“What I’m trying to do is anticipate how to avoid a tragic situation in the future, and what the American people don’t realize is that most congressman do not have a security detail and we are as exposed as the general public is exposed as they come to visit our nation’s Capitol,” Massie said on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

Following the shooting lawmakers speculated the situation would have been significantly worse had Capitol Police not been at the park.

The Capitol police officers who engaged the shooter were present as part of Scalise’s security detail, which he is entitled to as a member of congressional leadership.

A number of lawmakers made public calls for concealed carry exemptions for congressmen but Massie dismissed the idea of a special exemption for members of congress.

“I don’t want to extend a special privilege just to congressmen. I recognize that everyone has the right to defend themselves, and that’s in the Constitution,” Massie said.

Massie said his bill, which has thus far been cosigned by six lawmakers, would also allow non residents to apply for a concealed carry permit even if their home state does not allow it.

While the shooting Wednesday occurred in Virginia, which has lax gun regulations, most Congressmen stay in Washington, D.C. which has some of the strictest gun laws in the country.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].