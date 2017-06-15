GOP Rep Blames ‘Rhetoric Hate’ From Politicians, Media For GOP Baseball Shooting [VIDEO]

Republican Congressman Rodney Davis suggested that both politicians and the media have played a role in stoking fear and division that lead to Wednesday’s act of violence.

“I believe that there’s such a hatefulness in what we see in American politics and policy discussions right now — and social media and the 24-hour news cycle,” he stated during a CNN interview. “This has got to stop.”

“We can disagree on how to govern, that’s what makes our country great, but I’m here because we’re all Americans and Republicans and Democrats need to use this day today to stand together and say stop.”

“It’s that important that a message gets out that the hatefulness, this political rhetoric hate — this could be the first political rhetorical terrorist act — that has to stop.”

WATCH:



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]