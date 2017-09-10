GOP outraged after Trump refuses to consider Lois Lerner prosecution

The Department of Justice told members of Congress Friday that it wouldn’t reconsider the question of whether to prosecute former IRS official Lois Lerner for her role in the tax agency’s targeting of conservative groups, eliciting criticism from House Republicans.

After being asked by Republicans in April to take a “fresh look” at the case against Lerner, the Trump administration responded Friday that it had reviewed the case and decided against it.

“[T]he Department determined that reopening the criminal investigation would not be appropriate based on the available evidence,” Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote in a letter to Kevin Brady, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Brady called that a “terrible decision” that suggested political appointees are not held accountable under the law.

