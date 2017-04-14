Politics
GOP Navy SEAL Hints at ‘Path to Victory’ Against Warren Over Waning Poll Numbers
Former Navy SEAL Gabriel Gomez told reporters on Wednesday that he is mulling over the prospects of launching a Senate run against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) in the 2018 election.
Gomez, who works in private equity and was previously a naval aviator before becoming a SEAL, said that if Republicans can develop the right strategy, then there is a “path to victory” against Warren, the Cohasset Mariner reported. – READ MORE