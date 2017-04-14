Former Navy SEAL Gabriel Gomez told reporters on Wednesday that he is mulling over the prospects of launching a Senate run against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) in the 2018 election.

Gomez, who works in private equity and was previously a naval aviator before becoming a SEAL, said that if Republicans can develop the right strategy, then there is a "path to victory" against Warren, the Cohasset Mariner reported.