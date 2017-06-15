GOP Lawmakers Want To Carry Guns After Shooting

WASHINGTON — Texas Republican Rep. Roger Williams, a player on his party’s congressional baseball team, agreed with his colleagues saying that members having firearms would have been better for them when a gunman shot at the team Wednesday morning.

Michigan Republican Rep. Mike Bishop, another ball player at the field, said earlier Wednesday that he and his colleagues were “sitting ducks” on the field and Williams agreed telling The Daily Caller at a press conference late Wednesday afternoon:

“Well it took the second shot for me to understand what was happening here. Everybody we were sitting ducks. I mean we had no we had nothing to fight back with but bats if it got to that. We were sitting ducks. I think he was not able to get on the field because the gate was locked on the other side. If you gotten on the field it could have been a bad situation. But he was not able to do that. But we were sitting ducks,” Williams said.

Williams added, “I mean you’ve got 40 people on baseball stadiums-field and at seven o’clock in the morning. He just decided to shoot and so Bishop was right when he said that that was a good way to say that.”

When asked if he thinks members should be able to carry firearms in the capitol and other currently restricted places, he replied: “Remember two things. Well first of all I’m for the Second Amendment — a big second amendment guy and I’m from Texas. So yes, I would have felt lot more comfortable if we were able to do that.”

Another member of the conference’s baseball team who was on the field during the incident concurred.

“I think we need to look at some kind of reciprocity for members here,” Rep. Barry Loudermilk told The Daily Caller earlier in the day. Loudermilk, according to team manager Texas Rep. Joe Barton, helped administer first aid to Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot by the gunman.

