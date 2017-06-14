He was charged in April 2006 with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle, according to public records in Illinois. The charges were dismissed, records show.
Scalise, the majority whip of the House of Representatives, was among five people who were reportedly shot at a congressional baseball practice. His office issued the following statement regarding his condition:
This morning, at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, Whip Scalise was shot in the hip. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition. Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues.
The shooter at the GOP congressional baseball practice Wednesday was an anti-pipeline activist who had attended a climate protest in March. James Hodgkinson, the Illinois man law enforcement offici
