GOP Lawmaker’s Shooter Was An Anti-Pipeline Activist Who Attended Climate March

The shooter at the GOP congressional baseball practice Wednesday was an anti-pipeline activist who had attended a climate protest in March.

James Hodgkinson, the Illinois man law enforcement officials believe shot Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, had signed numerous petitions recently, including one urging citizens to stop the NEXUS Pipeline in Michigan, according to a post on the shooter’s Facebook page.

Hodgkinson had also attended the anti-Trump Climate March earlier this year.

Alleged shooter was at the climate march. pic.twitter.com/lwNvaHQUMP — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 14, 2017