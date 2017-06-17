GOP Group Launches First General Election Campaign To Flip Virginia For Republicans

The Republican Governors Association launched a new campaign against Democratic Candidate for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Thursday.

The Republican-based group invested $5 million against Democrats during the primary race, but the new campaign against Northam is the first pro-conservative ad buy in the state’s general election.

“By choosing Ralph Northam as their candidate, Virginia Democrats have taken their party in an unprecedented far-left direction, embracing a nominee whose radical policies are out-of-touch with Virginia voters,” RGA Communications Director Jon Thompson said in the official statement.

The campaign includes a new website that seeks to label Northam as “too far-left” for Virginia. The site will be updated with news, research and “insight” into Northam’s “far-left, liberal policies that would hurt Virginia families and take the Commonwealth backwards.”

Gillespie won the Republican primary by a narrow lead over Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Corey Stewart. Northam earned a solid lead against former Rep. Tom Perriello in Tuesday’s votes.

Both candidates reached toward the left as part of their strategy to win the primary race, but Perriello was formally endorsed by progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Democrats currently hold the governor’s mansion with Clinton-ally, Terry McAuliffe. The race is currently rated as a toss-up by the University of Virginia’s Crystal Ball, indicating that neither party carries an advantage over the other in the race.

