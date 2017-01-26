GOP group launches $2.6 million ad blitz promoting Obamacare repeal

The political organization aligned with Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday unveiled a $2.6 million advertising campaign to build support for Republican plans to repeal and replace Obamacare.

American Action Network is targeting 41 Republican-held House districts with television, print, digital and direct mail advertising to boost efforts to overhaul the healthcare system. This investment is part of ongoing and aggressive action by AAN to provide political cover for House Republicans as they move ahead with repealing the Affordable Care Act, signed into law seven years ago by former President Barack Obama. – READ MORE