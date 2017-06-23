GOP Baseball Shooter Visited Bernie’s Office, Was In Contact With Two Senators Before Shooting

James T. Hodgkinson, the gunman in last week’s anti-Republican shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., visited Bernie Sanders’ office before the shooting.

The Associated Press reports that Hodgkinson visited Sen. Sanders’ office and “was in email contact with the two Democratic senators from his home state.”

The gunman’s home state was Illinois, meaning the two Democratic senators he was in email contact with were Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin.

Sanders previously condemned Hodgkinson when he learned he had volunteered on his campaign for president.

Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. pic.twitter.com/hyfmmpgXML — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 14, 2017

The FBI also announced Wednesdayday that it will treat the shooting as an “assault,” and not terrorism, despite the man’s obvious political leanings, such as belonging to a group on Facebook called “Terminate The Republican Party” and carrying a list of names of House Freedom Caucus members on his person during the shooting.

Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot in the brutal attack, is now in fair condition.

