Allegedly in the interest of combating patently false “fake news” websites on the internet, Google has unveiled their own Orwellian Ministry of Truth to make determinations on the veracity of various Google search results.

According to Mashable, Google first rolled out the feature in a limited number of countries, but is now utilizing it worldwide to let users know if what they are searching for has been deemed “true” or “false” or somewhere in between by a group of third-party fact-check organizations. – READ MORE