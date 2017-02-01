Google’s Eric Schmidt: Trump Admin Will Do “Evil Things”

Schmidt’s opposition to Trump’s immigration policy is noteworthy, according to the website, “because Schmidt has at least twice traveled to Trump Tower to meet with the president and his advisers, but has struggled to gain a foothold in Trump’s circle.” As reported extensively here, Schmidt had close ties to the Obama administration and supported Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president, facts not lost on Trump’s advisers. More recently, Google hired the infamous Eric Braverman, the former Clinton Foundation CEO, to “oversee the non-investment side of the family office of Alphabet Inc. Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt and his wife, Wendy.”

Schmidt’s full transcript per Buzzfeed:

"I can tell you that the tone of this government is very much economic growth," Schmidt told employees, according to the transcript provided by a source. "And so I think at the end of the day, they are going to do these evil things as they've done in the immigration area and perhaps some others, but the core focus is going to be to get the growth rate in the country — which is roughly one and a half to two percent — up another point by simply pushing through increases in federal spending and overcoming the tea party."