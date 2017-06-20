Google Launches Stricter Measures To Remove Terrorist Content On YouTube

Google will take stronger actions in identifying and removing terrorist or violent extremist content on YouTube, the company announced in a blog post on Sunday.

“Terrorism is an attack on open societies, and addressing the threat posed by violence and hate is a critical challenge for us all,” the blog states. “There should be no place for terrorist content on our services.”

Despite its previous efforts to combat prohibited content, it acknowledges the fact that more needs to be done and it pledges to take additional steps, starting immediately.

Google stated that it will increase its use of technology and resources to help identify extremists and terrorism-related videos that promote the glorification of violence.

The company will also increase the number of independent experts in YouTube’s Trusted Flagger program, which allows more humans, rather than just machines, to identify prohibited content, making it quicker and more accurate.

It will take a tougher stance on videos that do not clearly violate their policies. These videos will issue a warning and they will not be monetized, recommended or eligible for comments or user endorsements.

Google will also aim to promotes voices against hate and radicalization. It will use targeted online advertising to reach potential ISIS recruits and redirect them toward anti-terrorist videos in attempt to change their minds about joining.

It has committed to working with other industries, such as Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter to accelerate their efforts to take down online terrorism.

On Thursday, Facebook revealed its additional efforts to remove terrorism content. This acts as a response to political pressure directed towards radical groups who have used the social network for recruiting and propaganda.

Facebook has increased its use of artificial intelligence such as image matching and language understanding to help identify and remove prohibited content more rapidly, the company said in a blog post.

“Together, we can build lasting solutions that address the threats to our security and our freedoms,” Google states. “We are committed to playing our part.”

