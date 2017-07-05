True Pundit

GOOGLE facing second MASSIVE antitrust fine

EU antitrust regulators have appointed a panel of experts to give a second opinion on their case against Google’s Android mobile operating system, two people familiar with the matter said, as they weigh another record fine against the company.

Assuming the panel agrees with the initial case team’s conclusions, it could pave the way for the European Commission to issue a decision against Google by the end of the year.

The Commission in April last year charged Google with using its dominant Android mobile operating system to shut out rivals following a complaint by lobby group FairSearch.

