Global Cyber Attack Hits Banks, Airports, Says Report

A massive cyber attack hit several countries around the world Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Critical infrastructure in the respective nations, like airports and government departments in Ukraine, have been crippled from the apparent hacking. Ukraine’s metro system, as well as a state-sponsored aircraft manufacturer and airport in the city of Kiev, have all reported operation difficulties, according to The Telegraph.

Rozenko Pavlo, the deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, reportedly shared a picture of the computer error on Twitter.

Posted by the Deputy Prime Minister of #Ukraine, Pavlo Rozenko,

An advisor to Ukraine’s interior minister said that the cyber breach stems from an altered version of the “WannaCry” ransomware that caused severe disruptions to the U.K.’s National Health Service in May, according to The Independent.

Ransomware is a type of infected software designed to take over a computer system and then block access for the authorized user. Hackers encrypt information critical to the performance of hospitals or other institutions, then demand money (usually in the form of BitCoin, a digital currency) in return for the encryption password.

Firms in Russia, the Netherlands and India have also been attacked by the malware, reports Sky News. It is already believed to be the biggest cyber attack in Ukraine’s history.

