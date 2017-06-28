True Pundit

Business Security Technology World

Global Cyber Attack Hits Banks, Airports, Says Report

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

A massive cyber attack hit several countries around the world Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Critical infrastructure in the respective nations, like airports and government departments in Ukraine, have been crippled from the apparent hacking. Ukraine’s metro system, as well as a state-sponsored aircraft manufacturer and airport in the city of Kiev, have all reported operation difficulties, according to The Telegraph.

Rozenko Pavlo, the deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, reportedly shared a picture of the computer error on Twitter.

An advisor to Ukraine’s interior minister said that the cyber breach stems from an altered version of the “WannaCry” ransomware that caused severe disruptions to the U.K.’s National Health Service in May, according to The Independent.

Ransomware is a type of infected software designed to take over a computer system and then block access for the authorized user. Hackers encrypt information critical to the performance of hospitals or other institutions, then demand money (usually in the form of BitCoin, a digital currency) in return for the encryption password.

Firms in Russia, the Netherlands and India have also been attacked by the malware, reports Sky News. It is already believed to be the biggest cyber attack in Ukraine’s history.

Global Cyber Attack Hits Banks, Airports, Says Report
Global Cyber Attack Hits Banks, Airports, Says Report

A massive cyber attack hit several countries around the world Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Critical infrastructure in the respective nations, like airports and government departments in
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter