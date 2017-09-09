Girl Saves 8 People By Donating Her Organs, Breaks Record

A 13-year-old British girl that died from a brain aneurysm saved a record-breaking eight people via organ donation after her death.

“In the UK, no-one else has ever enabled eight or more solid organ transplants into eight different recipients,” said Corporate Communications Manager Stephen Bailey with NHS Blood and Transplant in the U.K., according to USA Today. Jemima Layzell donated her heart, pancreas, lungs, kidneys, small bowel, and liver to save eight people, far surpassing the normal organ donation average of 2.6 transplants, BCC News reported.

The girl’s mother, Sophy Lazyzell, told BBC that she knew her daughter was willing to be an organ donor at the time of her death because they had discussed the subject after a friend passed away a few weeks earlier. “They were on the register but their organs couldn’t be donated because of the circumstances of their death,” Lazyzell said.

“Jemima had never heard of organ donation before and found it a little bit unsettling but totally understood the importance of it,” Lazyzell said. She admitted that it was a difficult decision to donate her daughter’s organs, but that she and her husband, Harvey, felt it was the best choice.

“Shortly after Jemima died, we watched a programme about children awaiting heart transplants and being fitted with Berlin Hearts in Great Ormond Street Hospital,” Lazyzell said. “Saying ‘no’ would have been denying eight other people the chance for life.” Lazyzell added that every parent’s instinct is to say no to donation, but she urged parents to think about the children they could save instead.

“We feel sure she would be very proud of her legacy,” Lazyzell said.

