Gingrich: ‘Why Don’t Americans Matter’ to Schumer?

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) during an interview Tuesday on “The Laura Ingraham Show” for leading the Senate Democrats’ efforts to block President Donald Trump’s Cabinet confirmations and thwart his agenda to the detriment of the country.

Gingrich reprimanded Schumer and the Democrats for stalling the confirmation process for Trump’s Cabinet nominees and vowing to unilaterally oppose several of the candidates. – READ MORE