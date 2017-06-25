Gingrich: Obamacare Repeal Is Turning Republicans Into A Bunch Of Lemmings (VIDEO)

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich told The Daily Caller News Foundation he’s concerned Republicans may be about to replace their party elephant symbol with the lemming when it comes to the Senate consideration of Obamacare replacement.

He’s worried about the emerging “Washington centric stupidity” where someone is chanting, “we’ve got to go off the cliff because otherwise we’ll look bad” before the August recess.

He says health care policy is “life and death.” “It is ten times more complicated than national defense and you can’t fix it with a handful of congressional staffers sitting in a room somewhere, thinking they’re smart.”

If the Republicans get health care wrong, he predicts, they will lose the House.

The former speaker, whose newest book “Understanding Trump” became his 15th New York Times bestseller, explains there are “two pressure cookers” that impact how Washington works. One is in Washington, but the other is the country. “The country is bigger. You can’t let the Washington pressure cooker make you do stupid things.”

He recommends the Republicans slow down, and talk with real practitioners in the health care industry.

He starts the video explaining the three crises of the 2016 election night that are continuing to plague all of us – the Democrats were unprepared for losing, the Republicans were unprepared for winning and our candidate was unprepared for governing. Since the left knew they couldn’t have actually lost the election, but they did, he says, “the Russians did it.” And, now, we are “watching the psycho-drama of the left melting down from its crisis on election night.”

See Gingrich’s perspective on the Mueller/Comey “fix being in,” discussing the skewed political contributions from Mueller’s law firm and the Justice Department.

“Understanding Trump” is a seminal book about the president by an insightful, experienced historian, effective communicator and transformational influencer of our time. To Gingrich, Trump is an entrepreneur used to having big ideas and who has a knack for connecting to working class Americans in a way that belittles his personal wealth.

Gingrich says he would “focus 80 percent of his energy on communications,” if he were the chief of staff to Trump.

As for the Washington whispers of impeachment and a future President Mike Pence? Smiling, he says we will likely be at Pence’s Inauguration in 2025 but mentions the Democrats’ efforts to impeach may slow down when they realize Vice President Pence is noticeably more conservative than Trump.

Gingrich also mentions a recent Harvard study on media bias, and the emerging examples of the media working to prevent the “normalization of President Trump.”

If Trump breaks through and the economy grows at improved rates, and jobs – he’s going to get reelected in a landslide.

