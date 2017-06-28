Gingrich: Congress Should Get Obama To Testify On Russia

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Tuesday that former President Barack Obama should testify on Russia.

On “Fox and Friends,” Gingrich said, “The Congress has an obligation to call him in. How can you be told the president of the United States knew last August the Russians were, in fact, involved in this and not ask him and ask him under oath? I mean, how can you be so irresponsible?”

“Guess what’s about to happen: The Congress is about to have to call Barack Obama in to testify under oath about when he knew about Russia meddling, Who told him? Why did he do nothing? Who was in the meetings when he decided to do nothing? It’s going to turn out, yes, there’s a big Russian story. It’s Barack Obama. Not Donald Trump. And you cannot make this stuff up,” Gingrich added.

These comments come as reports have revealed that Obama tried to punish Vladimir Putin for allegedly tampering with the election to help elect Trump. However, Obama didn’t go far in punishing Russia because he feared looking like he was interfering in the election in favor of Hillary Clinton, especially since he thought she would win anyway.

The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

…and did not want to “rock the boat.” He didn’t “choke,” he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

