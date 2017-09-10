True Pundit

World

Giant portrait of toddler peers over US-Mexico border wall

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

TECATE, Calif. (AP) – A photo of a giant toddler stands in Mexico and peers over a steel wall dividing the country from the United States.

The boy appears to grip the barrier with his fingers, leaving the impression the entire thing could be toppled with a giggle.

A French artist who goes by the moniker “JR” erected the cut-out of the boy that stands nearly 65 feet (20 meters) tall and is meant to prompt discussion of immigration.

READ MORE:

Giant portrait of toddler peers over US-Mexico border wall
Giant portrait of toddler peers over US-Mexico border wall

A photo of a giant toddler stands in Mexico and peers over a steel wall dividing the country from the United States.
The Washington Times The Washington Times
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • RTUT

    Fix your own country. Then come talk to us.

  • blackfeather

    portrait of an anchor baby.