Gianforte Sentenced To 20 Hours Of Anger Management For ‘Choke Slamming’ Reporter
There will be no jail time for Montana’s newly elected congressman Greg Gianforte after choke slamming a reporter in May.
Gianforte officially plead guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge Monday in a Gallatin County court room. He was arraigned and sentenced to six months of suspended jail time, received a $385 fine, and 40 hours of community service as well as 20 hours of anger management classes.
BREAKING: West changes sentence. NO jail time for Gianforte. But has to do 40 hours of community service, 20 hours anger management. #mtpol
— Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) June 12, 2017
Gianforte looked Jacobs in the eyes during the hearing and apologized, after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor offense.
Gianforte to Jacobs: “i just want to say I’m sorry.” #mtpol #mtal pic.twitter.com/qA8XEhYGyf
— Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) June 12, 2017
Media here watching as Gianforte signing his court paperwork with Justice Court clerks. #mtpol #mtal pic.twitter.com/mdJIsP3Spe
— Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) June 12, 2017
