Gianforte Sentenced To 20 Hours Of Anger Management For ‘Choke Slamming’ Reporter

There will be no jail time for Montana’s newly elected congressman Greg Gianforte after choke slamming a reporter in May.

Gianforte officially plead guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge Monday in a Gallatin County court room. He was arraigned and sentenced to six months of suspended jail time, received a $385 fine, and 40 hours of community service as well as 20 hours of anger management classes.

Gianforte looked Jacobs in the eyes during the hearing and apologized, after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor offense.

