There will be no jail time for Montana’s newly elected congressman Greg Gianforte after choke slamming a reporter in May.

Gianforte officially plead guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge Monday in a Gallatin County court room. He was arraigned and sentenced to six months of suspended jail time, received a $385 fine, and 40 hours of community service as well as 20 hours of anger management classes.

BREAKING: West changes sentence. NO jail time for Gianforte. But has to do 40 hours of community service, 20 hours anger management. #mtpol — Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) June 12, 2017

Gianforte looked Jacobs in the eyes during the hearing and apologized, after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor offense.

Media here watching as Gianforte signing his court paperwork with Justice Court clerks. #mtpol #mtal pic.twitter.com/mdJIsP3Spe — Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) June 12, 2017

