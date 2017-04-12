“Germany: Player hurt in blasts near Borussia Dortmund bus,” by Martin Meissner, Associated Press, April 11, 2017:

Three explosions went off near the team bus of one of Germany’s top soccer clubs as it set off for a Champions League quarterfinal match on Tuesday evening, injuring a player.

Police said in a statement they were working on the assumption that the blasts were caused by “serious explosive devices,” which may have been hidden in a hedge near a car park. – READ MORE