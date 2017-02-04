Germany refuses to share ISIS intel with Turkey

(EurasiaReview) Germany has refused a request from Turkey to share reconnaissance images gathered by the German military as part of the global anti-Islamic State coalition for fear that Ankara would use the information to target Kurds, the German Defence Ministry said, according to Rudaw.

As a member of the global coalition fighting IS in Iraq and Syria, Germany's Tornado fighter jets have carried out reconnaissance missions from Turkey's Incirlik airbase.