Germany Nabs Taliban Commander Suspected Of Leading Attack That Killed US Soldiers

German police have arrested an Afghan man who allegedly commanded a Taliban unit during an attack that killed 16 American and Afghan soldiers.

The 30-year-old man, identified as Abdullah P., was arrested March 23 in the state of Bavaria on suspicion of attempted murder and membership in a terrorist organization. He was involved in “countless” attacks on foreign and Afghan soldiers, including the bombing of seven or eight military vehicles about a decade ago.

“In this attack, at least 16 American and Afghan soldiers were killed,” the prosecutor said in a statement released Tuesday.

Abdullah P. joined the Taliban in 2002 and inherited a command from his father two years later, according to the prosecutor. He left his unit in 2008 and fled to Pakistan a year later. He arrived in Germany in 2011 after taking the so-called Balkan route, which is commonly used by refugees pursuing a life in the European Union.

Federal police officers in Germany are investigating around 30 cases of possible war crimes committed by people currently in the country, according to Der Spiegel.

A Syrian refugee identified as Abdalfatah H. A., 36, was arrested in early March on suspicion of being the executioner at a mass killing of 36 government employees in 2013. He’s a suspected member of the al-Qaida-linked Al-Nusra Front.

(DAILY CALLER)

