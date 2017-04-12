“German boy beaten, kicked by Muslim schoolmates after telling them he is Jewish,” by Justin Huggler, Telegraph, April 3, 2017:

BERLIN — The case of a British Jewish child forced to leave his Berlin school after being subjected to anti-Semitic violence has provoked outrage and soul-searching in Germany.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named under child protection laws, was beaten, kicked and threatened with a replica gun after he revealed to fellow pupils that he was Jewish. – READ MORE