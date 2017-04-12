Security World
Germany: Muslim boys beat schoolmate after he tells them he is Jewish
“German boy beaten, kicked by Muslim schoolmates after telling them he is Jewish,” by Justin Huggler, Telegraph, April 3, 2017:
BERLIN — The case of a British Jewish child forced to leave his Berlin school after being subjected to anti-Semitic violence has provoked outrage and soul-searching in Germany.
The 14-year-old, who cannot be named under child protection laws, was beaten, kicked and threatened with a replica gun after he revealed to fellow pupils that he was Jewish. – READ MORE