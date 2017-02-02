Germany: Major Islamic State jihad terror plot thwarted, police raid 54 mosques, homes and businesses

“Officials said the main suspect arrested was a 26-year-old Tunisian man who has been wanted since August 2015 as a recruiter and people smuggler for Isis….They suspect the jihadi of involvement in the attack on the Bardo Museum in Tunisia in March 2015.

German authorities said the man was freed from prison in September, and because Tunisia had not submitted the required extradition documents, he had to be released from temporary custody in November after the maximum period allowed under German law.” – READ MORE