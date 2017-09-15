Germany: Four Asylum Seekers Arrested After 56-Year-Old is Gang Raped

FOLLOW US!



Four asylum seekers have been arrested by police in Dessau, Germany after being suspected of gang raping a 56-year-old woman on the grounds of a former vocational school last month.

The attack occurred last month on August 16th, according to the victim, who said she was assaulted by four men she described as having a dark skin colour. This week police arrested four men between the ages of 18 and 21, all from Eritrea, in the German regions of in Saxony-Anhalt, Baden-Wurttemberg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Mittledeutsche Zeitung reports.

Though police have confirmed that all the asylum seekers have been arrested and transferred to various correctional facilities, they have been tight lipped on the details of their identities. – READ MORE